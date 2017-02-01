Victor Provosta s jazzy spin on steel pan
Jazz musician Victor Provost was introduced to the steel pan while growing up in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Photo by Cooper Penn Studios Sometimes, when he's on the bandstand, his body jerking and his face locked in a grimace as he tucks into a solo that sails from one key change to the next, the jazz steel pan player Victor Provost likes to play a mind game with himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC