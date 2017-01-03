US Virgin Islands to give $300 in vou...

US Virgin Islands to give $300 in vouchers to travelers this year

A deal being offered by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism is offering travelers $300 in vouchers to visit the group of islands in 2017. The discounts can be applied to "spending credits for historical cultural tours and activities" at more than 25 participating hotels, according to the tourism department .

