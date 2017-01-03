US Virgin Islands to give $300 in vouchers to travelers this year
A deal being offered by the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism is offering travelers $300 in vouchers to visit the group of islands in 2017. The discounts can be applied to "spending credits for historical cultural tours and activities" at more than 25 participating hotels, according to the tourism department .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
|Ortheia Barnes-Kennerly, R&B Singer and a Detro... (May '15)
|May '15
|reality is a crutch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC