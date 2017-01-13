There Would Be "Drastic Impact" To Op...

There Would Be "Drastic Impact" To Operations Of VI Government...

ST. CROIX - At a press conference held at Government House, Governor Kenneth Mapp acknowledged that the bond market had rejected a portion of the territory's bonds, and that if his five-year economic growth plan, which seeks to raise taxes on "sin" products such as cigarettes and rum, as well as timeshare unit owners to the tune of $30 per day, or if the Senate could not come up with a comparable measure, the future of the Virgin Islands would be negatively impacted, as the government would not be able to meet its current obligations.

Chicago, IL

