The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Ownership in Roadtown...

Landmark agreement brings together two long-standing retail companies to deliver more selection, services and value to help Virgin Islanders live well. / EINPresswire.com / -- WINNIPEG, MANITOBA-- - The North West Company Inc. and Roadtown Wholesale Trading Ltd. today announced that North West has entered into definitive purchase agreements to acquire 76% of the shares of RTT.

