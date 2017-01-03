Supreme Court Bars Rodriguez From Bei...

Supreme Court Bars Rodriguez From Being Sworn In Today

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

ST. THOMAS - In a last-minute judgement handed down on Sunday, the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands said that Kevin Rodriguez would not be able to take the oath of office alongside his colleagues today , despite a Superior Court ruling last week that said he would be able to serve as a senator. The Supreme Court's ruling, seen here, is another twist to a case involving Mr. Rodriguez and 8th placer in the last Senate race, Janelle Sarauw, who filed suit against Mr. Rodriguez, contending that he was not eligible to serve as a senator because he did not meet the residency requirement mandated by the Revised Organic Act of 1954.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
News Ortheia Barnes-Kennerly, R&B Singer and a Detro... (May '15) May '15 reality is a crutch 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,445 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,633

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC