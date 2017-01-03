Supreme Court Bars Rodriguez From Being Sworn In Today

ST. THOMAS - In a last-minute judgement handed down on Sunday, the Supreme Court of the Virgin Islands said that Kevin Rodriguez would not be able to take the oath of office alongside his colleagues today , despite a Superior Court ruling last week that said he would be able to serve as a senator. The Supreme Court's ruling, seen here, is another twist to a case involving Mr. Rodriguez and 8th placer in the last Senate race, Janelle Sarauw, who filed suit against Mr. Rodriguez, contending that he was not eligible to serve as a senator because he did not meet the residency requirement mandated by the Revised Organic Act of 1954.

