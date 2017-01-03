Stop Everything: The U.S. Virgin Isla...

Stop Everything: The U.S. Virgin Islands Will PAY You To Visit This Year

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Switched

The U.S. Virgin Islands wants you to visit - so much so that they'll give tourists $300 in spending credits for vacations there. In honor of the centennial celebration of Denmark selling the islands to the United States, travelers who spend at least three consecutive nights on St. Thomas , St. John and/or St. Croix will receive $300 in Virgin Islands spending credits for tours and activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
News Ortheia Barnes-Kennerly, R&B Singer and a Detro... (May '15) May '15 reality is a crutch 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,853 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,200

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC