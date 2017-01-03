Stop Everything: The U.S. Virgin Islands Will PAY You To Visit This Year
The U.S. Virgin Islands wants you to visit - so much so that they'll give tourists $300 in spending credits for vacations there. In honor of the centennial celebration of Denmark selling the islands to the United States, travelers who spend at least three consecutive nights on St. Thomas , St. John and/or St. Croix will receive $300 in Virgin Islands spending credits for tours and activities.
