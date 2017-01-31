Scoop: the Bachelor on Abc - Monday, ...

Scoop: the Bachelor on Abc - Monday, February 6, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Taylor is determined to defeat her arch rival, Corinne, even after being dispatched on the dramatic two-on-one date. So as Nick and the controversial bachelorette attempt to have a romantic evening, Taylor crashes their party to share information about her adversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec '16 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,141 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC