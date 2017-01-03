Nightmare Presents: Loneliness Is in ...

Nightmare Presents: Loneliness Is in Your Blood by Cadwell Turnbull

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: DreadCentrol.com

Happy New Year to one and all! The first 2017 entry in our monthly short story feature presented in conjunction with Nightmare Magazine is "Loneliness Is in Your Blood" by Cadwell Turnbull from the publication's January issue. You can also listen to a podcast version .

