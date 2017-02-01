Mapp Set To Address Territory Amid Fear Of Financial Collapse
ST. THOMAS - Governor Kenneth Mapp is facing arguably his most difficult year yet as governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands, and his State of the Territory Address to be delivered at the Earl B. Ottley Legislative Hall tonight is no less punishing, as the governor will have to communicate to the territory's residents unpopular steps his administration will have to take in light of the financial crisis that many have predicted will see the USVI suffering worse effects that Puerto Rico's economic depression. The SOTA comes on the heels of multiple downgrades of the territory's bonds by all three U.S. ratings firms, whose outlooks on the territory are also negative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec '16
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC