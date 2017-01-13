Israel's Emefcy opens sewage treatmen...

Israel's Emefcy opens sewage treatment plant in Virgin Islands

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: Jerusalem Post

THIS NEW wastewater treatment plant was recently installed in St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands by Emefcy.. The wastewater of some 200 households in the Eastern Caribbean is now flowing to an innovative, energy-efficient sewage treatment plant designed by Israelis.

Chicago, IL

