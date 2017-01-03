Get Paid to Vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands This Year

If you've been trying to pull together money to make a grand Caribbean escape , this is the news you've been waiting for: If you plan a trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2017, you can receive $300 to spend on that vacation. This unique opportunity is in honor of the USVI Centennial Commemoration, celebrating 100 years of the islands' status as territories of the U.S. To help you join the festivities, the USVI Department of Tourism is offering $300 to travelers who visit in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.