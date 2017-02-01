African-American experience heralded ...

African-American experience heralded through rare, recent acquisitions

With its mission to tell America's enduring story through its material culture, the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg has actively diversified its collections over recent years and has bolstered efforts to increase its holdings of African-American works of art and artifacts. In the past six months, the Art Museums have acquired by purchase, gift, or loan several significant pieces that further this goal.

