Wayne James Releases New Etiquette Book, Manly Manners

Thursday Dec 8

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Dec. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ Former U.S. Virgin Islands senator and Senate Liaison to the White House Wayne James has just released his highly anticipated etiquette book for men, Manly Manners: Lifestyle & Modern Etiquette for the Young Man of the 21 st Century . Published by the iUniverse division of Penguin-Random House, the provocative, edgy, 840-page bookthe first of a three-volume treatise totaling 2,100 pageshas been in the making for six years.

Chicago, IL

