Wayne James Releases New Etiquette Book, Manly Manners
ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands, Dec. 8, 2016 /PRNewswire/ Former U.S. Virgin Islands senator and Senate Liaison to the White House Wayne James has just released his highly anticipated etiquette book for men, Manly Manners: Lifestyle & Modern Etiquette for the Young Man of the 21 st Century . Published by the iUniverse division of Penguin-Random House, the provocative, edgy, 840-page bookthe first of a three-volume treatise totaling 2,100 pageshas been in the making for six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
|Ortheia Barnes-Kennerly, R&B Singer and a Detro... (May '15)
|May '15
|reality is a crutch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC