USVI students celebrate summer reading accomplishments at big celebration

Students who participated in the Eighth Annual Governor's Summer Reading Challenge enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon at US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp's Big Celebration held Saturday, November 19, at the St Croix Central High School gymnasium. 2016 Winners of the Eighth Annual USVI Governor's Summer Reading Challenge, six-year-old Ethan Morris and his seven-year-old brother Aidan Morris, along with St Croix Insular Superintendent Colleen Mae Williams The highly anticipated event celebrated students in the territory who took the Challenge and read five or more books from June to September.

