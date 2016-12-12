USVI students celebrate summer readin...

USVI students celebrate summer reading accomplishments at big celebration

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Students who participated in the Eighth Annual Governor's Summer Reading Challenge enjoyed a fun-filled afternoon at US Virgin Islands Governor Kenneth Mapp's Big Celebration held Saturday, November 19, at the St Croix Central High School gymnasium. 2016 Winners of the Eighth Annual USVI Governor's Summer Reading Challenge, six-year-old Ethan Morris and his seven-year-old brother Aidan Morris, along with St Croix Insular Superintendent Colleen Mae Williams The highly anticipated event celebrated students in the territory who took the Challenge and read five or more books from June to September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
News Ortheia Barnes-Kennerly, R&B Singer and a Detro... (May '15) May '15 reality is a crutch 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,456 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,376

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC