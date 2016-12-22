TowBoatUS opens in the Caribbean

Thursday Dec 22

Capt. Robert Manley, a New Jersey native who has been running marine businesses in the Caribbean for the last 25 years, has opened TowBoatUS St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands . "I've been towing boats and helping boaters ever since I came to St. Thomas," he said.

Chicago, IL

