Kittitian Woman Beaten To Death By Son In St. Thomas
St. Kitts and Nevis : A native of St. Kitts living in St. Thomas US Virgin Islands was on Thursday killed by her own son. Jennifer Brathwaite, known to most of her friends back home as Jennifer Francis from Nevis Street, Basseterre, placed a frantic call to 911 just after 8am on December 22. She told the 911 operator that her mentally ill son Craig Francis was beating her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
|Ortheia Barnes-Kennerly, R&B Singer and a Detro... (May '15)
|May '15
|reality is a crutch
|1
