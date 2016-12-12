Kittitian Woman Beaten To Death By So...

Kittitian Woman Beaten To Death By Son In St. Thomas

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

St. Kitts and Nevis : A native of St. Kitts living in St. Thomas US Virgin Islands was on Thursday killed by her own son. Jennifer Brathwaite, known to most of her friends back home as Jennifer Francis from Nevis Street, Basseterre, placed a frantic call to 911 just after 8am on December 22. She told the 911 operator that her mentally ill son Craig Francis was beating her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O... Nov '16 Danman 1
News Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15) Nov '15 amanda 1
News On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15) Oct '15 Miley 1
News USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15) Jul '15 Alan S Shole 1
News Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15) Jun '15 curious 3
News Ortheia Barnes-Kennerly, R&B Singer and a Detro... (May '15) May '15 reality is a crutch 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,800 • Total comments across all topics: 277,364,808

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC