Impressive, Yet Challenging Year For Caribbean Tourism - Secretary General of CTO, Hugh Riley

Thursday Dec 22

This has been an impressive, yet challenging year for Caribbean tourism. We have seen a rise in tourist arrivals when compared to our record year in 2015, fueled by strong performances in Europe - mainly the United Kingdom and Germany - and from the United States, and we are poised to meet the 30 million arrivals target set two years ago at our State of the Tourism Industry Conference in the United States Virgin Islands.

Chicago, IL

