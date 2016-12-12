Governor's Security Officer Pleads Guilty To Smuggling More Than 21...

ST.THOMAS - On Thursday, December 1, 2016, Neal A. Chesterfield, 39, of St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, pleaded guilty before District Judge Curtis V. Gomez to possession with intent to distribute approximately 21A1 2 kilograms of cocaine, United States Attorney Ronald W. Sharpe announced Friday. His sentencing is scheduled for April 6, 2017.

