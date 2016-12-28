Cruz Bay, St John, United States Virgin Islands.

Cruz Bay, St John, United States Virg...

Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

The U.S. Virgin Islands are issuing gift cards worth $300 to visitors at select hotels to celebrate the 100th anniversary of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix becoming American territories. The cards can be redeemed for lots of stuff, including tours, kayaking, and museums.

Chicago, IL

