Cruz Bay, St John, United States Virgin Islands.
The U.S. Virgin Islands are issuing gift cards worth $300 to visitors at select hotels to celebrate the 100th anniversary of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix becoming American territories. The cards can be redeemed for lots of stuff, including tours, kayaking, and museums.
