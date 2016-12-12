Carr: Have funds, will travel for those on the dole
Massachusetts' EBT card holders are spending welfare cash in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, while patronizing or at least accessing ATMs in liquor and tobacco stores, beauty salons and tattoo parlors. In response to my public records request, the state's Department of Transitional Assistance turned over 18 months of EBT records from Jan. 1, 2015, to July 1, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|VIPD- 9 Arrested, 1 Minor Detained In Weekend O...
|Nov '16
|Danman
|1
|Father arrives in V.I. in search of his missing... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|amanda
|1
|On the Verge: R. City (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Miley
|1
|USVI music fest set for St Thomas (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Alan S Shole
|1
|Virgin Islands couple wins Maine inn in writing... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|curious
|3
|Ortheia Barnes-Kennerly, R&B Singer and a Detro... (May '15)
|May '15
|reality is a crutch
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC