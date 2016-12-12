Carr: Have funds, will travel for those on the dole

Massachusetts' EBT card holders are spending welfare cash in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, while patronizing or at least accessing ATMs in liquor and tobacco stores, beauty salons and tattoo parlors. In response to my public records request, the state's Department of Transitional Assistance turned over 18 months of EBT records from Jan. 1, 2015, to July 1, 2016.

