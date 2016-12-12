Bolstered By Tourism and Increased Consumer Spending, V.I.'s GDP...

ST. THOMAS - The U.S. Bureau of Analysis reported on Wednesday that after declining for four consecutive years, the U.S. Virgin Islands economy grew in 2015, bolstered by tourism and consumer spending. The estimates of gross domestic product for the USVI show that real GDP - GDP adjusted to remove price changes - increased 0.2 percent in 2015, after decreasing 1.0 percent in 2014.

