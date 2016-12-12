Swiss vibes at Redbones

Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Naja Vibes, a nine-piece reggae band from Switzerland, performs at the Redbones Blues Cafe in St Andrew this evening. They will back veteran roots singer I Kong and emerging artiste Samory I. Mathias Liengme, a 22-year-old keyboardist, is a member of the Geneva-based aggregation.

Chicago, IL

