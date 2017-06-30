Vietnam's booming craft beer scene

Vietnam's booming craft beer scene

A night out drinking in Vietnam used to mean one thing: sipping Bia Hoi, a local draft beer with 3% alcohol content, from a tiny stool on the sidewalk. The country's craft beer scene is booming, having welcomed more than a dozen micro-breweries in the past two years.

Chicago, IL

