Vietnam to use new int'l submarine co...

Vietnam to use new int'l submarine communications cable system this month

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnam will this month start commercially taping the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 , a 23,000-km submarine communications optic cable route, the fifth system of this kind the country has used so far, state-run Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group announced on Monday. The AAE-1, whose construction started in 2014 to promote the broadband market across Asia, Africa and Europe, runs through some 19 countries with more than 20 points on land, the VNPT said, noting that the point in Vietnam is in Vung Tau city, southern Ba Ria Vung Tau province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,522 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC