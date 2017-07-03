Vietnam to use new int'l submarine communications cable system this month

Vietnam will this month start commercially taping the Asia-Africa-Europe 1 , a 23,000-km submarine communications optic cable route, the fifth system of this kind the country has used so far, state-run Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group announced on Monday. The AAE-1, whose construction started in 2014 to promote the broadband market across Asia, Africa and Europe, runs through some 19 countries with more than 20 points on land, the VNPT said, noting that the point in Vietnam is in Vung Tau city, southern Ba Ria Vung Tau province.

