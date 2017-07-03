Vietnam spends 268 mln USD upgrading ...

Vietnam spends 268 mln USD upgrading airports

Vietnam is pouring 6,050 billion Vietnamese dong into upgrading its major airports this year, state-owned Airports Corporation of Vietnam said on Monday. Of the money, 88 million U.S. dollars has been earmarked for expanding the international terminal of Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City, and 53 million U.S. dollars for upgrading Noi Bai international airport in Hanoi capital.

