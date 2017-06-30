Vietnam buffalo fight suspended after...

Vietnam buffalo fight suspended after animal kills owner

In this photo taken on Saturday July 1, 2017, two water buffaloes fight each other in resort town of Do Son in northern port city of Haiphong, Vietnam. Authorities in Haiphong have suspended the traditional water buffalo fight after an animal attacked and killed its owner.

Chicago, IL

