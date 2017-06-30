Veterans prepare for stressful holiday

When most people think of the Fourth of July, fireworks come to mind. This holds true for veterans, but they also think of gunfire, missiles, combat, stressful situations and high anxiety.  According to Jack McCabe, a volunteer with Gaston County YMCA Resource Connection Gateway and a veteran himself, the Fourth of July and New Year's Eve can be two of the most stressful holidays each year for those who have served their country, particularly for those who have been in combat situations.

Chicago, IL

