US Navy Maritime Drill with Vietnam
The U.S. Navy began the 8th Annual Naval Engagement Activity with the Vietnam People's Navy, July 5, with the arrival of USS Coronado and USNS Salvor at Cam Ranh International Port. This five-day collaboration will focus on events and skills exchanges in diving and salvage and undersea medicine.
