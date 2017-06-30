Taekwang Power gets nod for $2.3b pow...

Taekwang Power gets nod for $2.3b power plant project in Vietnam

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Korea Herald

Taekwang Power Holdings, a unit of South Korean textile and shoemaker Taekwang, said Monday that it has received approval from the Vietnamese government to build a $2.3 billion power plant in the Southeast Asian country. Taekwang Power has been seeking to build the plant with total capacity of 1,200 megawatts in the northeastern Nam Dinh Province, with a slew of South Korean firms, including Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction and POSCO Engineering & Construction, participating in the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,522 • Total comments across all topics: 282,198,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC