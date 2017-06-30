Rotary honors Vietnam and Korean veteran
Del. Charles Poindexter and Mike Carter of Carter's Fine Jewelry present Herman Chaney of Boones Mill with the Rocky Mount Rotary Club's 2017 Patriot Award during Friday's 34th annual Independence Day Festival at C.I. Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Chaney is the 14th recipient of the award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr '17
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC