Rotary honors Vietnam and Korean veteran

Del. Charles Poindexter and Mike Carter of Carter's Fine Jewelry present Herman Chaney of Boones Mill with the Rocky Mount Rotary Club's 2017 Patriot Award during Friday's 34th annual Independence Day Festival at C.I. Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Chaney is the 14th recipient of the award.

Chicago, IL

