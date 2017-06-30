On Independence Day, American dreams are realized
Mustafa Turunc co-owner of Chipmunk Coffee, makes a drink for a customer at Viaport Rotterdam mall on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Rotterdam, N.Y. Mustafa Turunc co-owner of Chipmunk Coffee, makes a drink for a customer at Viaport Rotterdam mall on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, in Rotterdam, N.Y. The 35-year-old runs a cafe at ViaPort Rotterdam, the shopping center formerly known as Rotterdam Square Mall, but stepped away Tuesday to head to the aquarium wing, where some 20 people were taking the oath of allegiance to become U.S. citizens. They were from Mexico, China, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Costa Rica, Vietnam and Turkey, among other countries.
