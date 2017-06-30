Cape Bretoners share municipal tips i...

Cape Bretoners share municipal tips in Vietnam

Warden Bruce Morrison travelled last week from quiet, rural Victoria County to two bustling cities in Vietnam, where he talked about municipal, democratic cooperation to his communist counterparts. The warden spent June 22-28 in sprawling Hanoi and Can Tho, explaining how Canadian towns and cities give and take when they deal with higher levels of government.

