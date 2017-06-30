Armadale Capital Plc UK Regulatory An...

Armadale Capital Plc UK Regulatory Announcement: Tanzanian Legislation

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Armadale, the AIM quoted investment company focused on natural resource projects in Africa, notes the publication of draft legislation tabled in the Tanzanian parliament on 29 June 2017 and subsequent reports that the Tanzanian parliament has passed the Natural Wealth and Resources and the Natural Wealth and Resources Contracts bills. Armadale is active in the mineral industry in Tanzania by virtue of its investment in the Mahende Liangu graphite project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,810 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC