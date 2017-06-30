Armadale Capital Plc UK Regulatory Announcement: Tanzanian Legislation

Armadale, the AIM quoted investment company focused on natural resource projects in Africa, notes the publication of draft legislation tabled in the Tanzanian parliament on 29 June 2017 and subsequent reports that the Tanzanian parliament has passed the Natural Wealth and Resources and the Natural Wealth and Resources Contracts bills. Armadale is active in the mineral industry in Tanzania by virtue of its investment in the Mahende Liangu graphite project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.