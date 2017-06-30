AirAsia To Fly To Nha Trang, Vietnam From Sept 14

AirAsia To Fly To Nha Trang, Vietnam ...

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 -- Low-cost airline, AirAsia, is set to fly to Nha Trang, Vietnam with daily direct flights from here, starting Sept 14 this year. In a statement today, AirAsia said, the route, operated with a flight code AK, marked the airline's fourth route into Vietnam that would give guests a chance to discover the country's hidden gem.

