A halt at ABC Stopover in Hai Duong on way to Ha Long Bay from Hanoi in Vietnam

During my recent visit to Vietnam in April this year, while travelling by road in a tourist van from Hanoi to Ha Long Bay, the natural wonder of the world and UNESCO-recognised heritage site, we stopped briefly at ABC Stopover for refreshments. The 'ABC Stopover' falls halfway between Hanoi and Ha Long and all the tourist vehicles stop here and so do most of the private vehicles since the drivers get a free treat and travellers get some rest, go to toilets, have refreshments and buy souvenirs which though are somewhat overrated.

