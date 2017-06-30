A halt at ABC Stopover in Hai Duong on way to Ha Long Bay from Hanoi in Vietnam
During my recent visit to Vietnam in April this year, while travelling by road in a tourist van from Hanoi to Ha Long Bay, the natural wonder of the world and UNESCO-recognised heritage site, we stopped briefly at ABC Stopover for refreshments. The 'ABC Stopover' falls halfway between Hanoi and Ha Long and all the tourist vehicles stop here and so do most of the private vehicles since the drivers get a free treat and travellers get some rest, go to toilets, have refreshments and buy souvenirs which though are somewhat overrated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr '17
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC