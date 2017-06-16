Your Evening Briefing

It's now much harder for expat bankers to land a Hong Kong job.  Two decades after Britain returned its last major colony, the balance of power in the city has tilted decidedly toward all things China . More and more, bankers are struggling to find and keep jobs if they don't speak Mandarin. The same goes for those without a mastery of China's business culture or connections across the border.

