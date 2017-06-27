Wan Hai Boosts China - Southeast Asia...

Wan Hai Boosts China - Southeast Asia Service Network

Wan Hai Lines has announced its plan to expand the service network on China-Vietnam/Thailand corridors in July, by restructuring China-Vietnam-Thailand and cooperating with COSCO Container Lines with a new joint N.PRC-Thailand service and securing slots on COSCO's E.PRC-Thailand service. Wan Hai Lines' independent CVT service will be restructured with effect from 10th July 2017, and turn into a China-Vietnam express dedicated service with three vessels of 1,200 TEU intakes, which covers Shanghai Qingdao Xiamen Hong Kong Shekou Da Nang Hochiminh Shekou Shanghai.

