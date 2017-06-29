Walgreens Calls Off Deal to Buy Rite Aid

19 hrs ago Read more: The New York Times

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid said on Thursday that they had called off their planned merger , ending nearly two years of negotiations between the top drugstores. The new agreement will annul not only the planned sale of Rite Aid to Walgreens but also the sale of some Rite Aid stores to Fred's Inc., a related transaction aimed at helping the two companies win antitrust approval.

Chicago, IL

