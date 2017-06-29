Walgreens Calls Off Deal to Buy Rite Aid

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid said on Thursday that they had called off their planned merger , ending nearly two years of negotiations between the top drugstores. The new agreement will annul not only the planned sale of Rite Aid to Walgreens but also the sale of some Rite Aid stores to Fred's Inc., a related transaction aimed at helping the two companies win antitrust approval.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.