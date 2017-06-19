Vietnam's President Urges Thorough Preparation For APEC 2017
Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has urged the National Committee for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum to forge ahead with thorough preparations to meet the expectation of other member economies as Vietnam is host of this year's APEC, Vietnam News Agency reported. He made the request at the committee's eighth plenary session held in Hanoi on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr '17
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC