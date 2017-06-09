Vietnam's HCM City has air taxi service

Vietnam's HCM City has air taxi service

The Southern Vietnam Helicopter Company will pick up passengers on the roof of a 164-meter building named Times Square in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 to the city-based Tan Son Nhat international airport and elsewhere on demand, the state-run firm said. The company will also transport passengers from the airport to the building, using EC-155B1 produced by Airbus Helicopters which can carry two pilots and 12 passengers.

