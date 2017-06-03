Vietnam's HCM City calls for investor...

Vietnam's HCM City calls for investors in waste treatment

35 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are calling for foreign and local investors to apply new technologies in treating different kinds of waste or converting them into energy. Vietnam's southern metropolis is also calling for investors to upgrade landfills and conduct environment monitoring, the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment said on Saturday, noting that every day the city discharges 7,500 to 8,000 tons of garbage, most of them end up at landfills.

Chicago, IL

