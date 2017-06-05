Vietnam's 1st Seven-Eleven Store To O...

Vietnam's 1st Seven-Eleven Store To Open On June 15

11 hrs ago

Vietnam's first Seven-Eleven convenience store will open in Ho Chi Minh City, the largest city in the country, on June 15, Seven System Vietnam JSC said Wednesday, Japan's Jiji Press reported. The entry of Seven-Eleven, Japan's leading convenience store chain operator, is expected to intensify industry competition in Vietnam, where FamilyMart Co, a unit of FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co and Ministop Co already operate outlets.

