Vietnamese Navy delegation visits Azerbaijan

The Vietnamese guests honored the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid flowers to his monument in the territory of the Naval Forces base. During the meeting of the delegations, the sides discussed cooperation between the navies of the two countries, and stressed the importance of experience exchange, Azertac reported.

