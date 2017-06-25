Vietnamese Dissident Recounts Deporta...

Vietnamese Dissident Recounts Deportation to France

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: News Max

A Vietnamese dissident who says he was arrested at his home in southern Ho Chi Minh City and forcibly exiled to France said Sunday he is determined to continue his activity as a pro-democracy blogger. Pham Minh Hoang, a 61-year-old math lecturer, recounted his arrest and deportation in a phone interview with The Associated Press a few hours after his arrival in France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,556 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC