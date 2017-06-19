Vietnamese dissident recounts deportation to France

A Vietnamese dissident who says he was arrested at his home in southern Ho Chi Minh City and forcibly exiled to France said Sunday he is determined to continue his activity as a pro-democracy blogger. Pham Minh Hoang, a 61-year-old math lecturer, recounted his arrest and deportation in a phone interview with The Associated Press a few hours after his arrival in France.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.