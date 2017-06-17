Vietnam war killed pheasants, can they come back?

The Edwards's Pheasant, a Vietnam endemic, has been all but wiped out in the wild in the aftermath of the war that once ravaged the land . But a prospering caged community brings hope that it could once again come home to roost Framed by mounds of white tuft, the ruddy faces of the Red-shanked Douc monkeys peer out from the forest canopies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dear Kitty.