Vietnam to continue importing petrol, diesel in next 5 years

Vietnam will continue to annually import an average of 0.8 million tons of petroleum products and 1.8 million tons of diesel in the next five years, local media reported on Tuesday. Vietnam will likely to import the petroleum products and diesel oil in the next five months from countries including China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, newspaper Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon quoted Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company, which manages and runs Vietnam's biggest oil refinery named Dung Quat in central Quang Ngai province, as saying.

