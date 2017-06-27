Vietnam to continue importing petrol,...

Vietnam to continue importing petrol, diesel in next 5 years

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnam will continue to annually import an average of 0.8 million tons of petroleum products and 1.8 million tons of diesel in the next five years, local media reported on Tuesday. Vietnam will likely to import the petroleum products and diesel oil in the next five months from countries including China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, newspaper Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon quoted Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company, which manages and runs Vietnam's biggest oil refinery named Dung Quat in central Quang Ngai province, as saying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa... Apr '17 Ram 1
News Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie... Mar '17 visitor 7
News Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11) Feb '17 Phartlezine 23
News [Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire... Feb '17 baithuocgiatruyen 1
News 'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phart Spiritually 13
News Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi... Jan '17 SpongeBob 2
News Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10) Dec '16 JustTheFacts 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 282,050,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC