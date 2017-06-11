Vietnam to build fashion design, text...

Vietnam to build fashion design, textile material trading centers

Read more: Xinhuanet

Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City will build large centers for designing fashion, trading garment, textile material and accessories for the ambition to become the country's future garment, textile material and accessory hub. Ho Chi Minh City has set targets of meeting 80-90 percent of Vietnam's demand for garments and textiles by 2020, and supplying 100 percent of accessories for the country's garment industry, the municipal authorities said Sunday.

Chicago, IL

