Vietnam to auction number plates on trial basis
Vietnam's five biggest cities have been allowed to auction motorized vehicles' number plates on a trial basis, which will bring a large sum of money to the state budget, the Vietnamese Traffic Police Department said on Tuesday. Hanoi capital city, northern Hai Phong city, central Da Nang city, southern Can Tho city and Ho Chi Minh City will auction number plates which either have repetitive numbers such as 99.999 and 11.111 or coincide with celebration days or birthdays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Operation Babylift' evacuees honor vets who sa...
|Apr '17
|Ram
|1
|Three drunk men opened a reservoir valve in Vie...
|Mar '17
|visitor
|7
|Bags Of Cobras Cause Panic on Vietnamese Train (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Phartlezine
|23
|[Kim Myong-sik] Reluctant to get back home mire...
|Feb '17
|baithuocgiatruyen
|1
|'Virginity test' helps free 3 in Vietnam rape case (Jul '10)
|Feb '17
|Phart Spiritually
|13
|Secretary's Remarks: U.S.-Vietnam: A Partnershi...
|Jan '17
|SpongeBob
|2
|Khang Le of Vacaville opens watch, clock repair... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|JustTheFacts
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC