Vietnam to auction number plates on trial basis

Vietnam's five biggest cities have been allowed to auction motorized vehicles' number plates on a trial basis, which will bring a large sum of money to the state budget, the Vietnamese Traffic Police Department said on Tuesday. Hanoi capital city, northern Hai Phong city, central Da Nang city, southern Can Tho city and Ho Chi Minh City will auction number plates which either have repetitive numbers such as 99.999 and 11.111 or coincide with celebration days or birthdays.

