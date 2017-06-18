Vietnam temporarily limits ride-shari...

Vietnam temporarily limits ride-sharing cars

Vietnamese cities and provinces nationwide have been asked to cease licensing new taxi-hailing apps like Uber and Grab on a trial basis. The temporary limit is aimed at preventing the rampant surge of technology-based taxis which pressurize infrastructure, present unfair competition for other forms of transport services, and cause difficulties in management, the Transport Department under the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport said on Sunday.

